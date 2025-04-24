Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $6.76 Million in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 390,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,760,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.83% of Core Laboratories at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 2,688.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 11,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of CLB stock opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average of $17.30. The company has a market cap of $564.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Core Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $25.13.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 16.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLB. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

