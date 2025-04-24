Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $6.82 Million in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 182,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,821,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have commented on AMH. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.14.
American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $36.99 on Thursday. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $31.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.73.
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $436.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.02 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 5.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.
American Homes 4 Rent Profile
American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
