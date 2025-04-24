Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $6.82 Million in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 182,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,821,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AMH. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.14.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $36.99 on Thursday. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $31.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.73.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $436.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.02 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 5.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.