Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $6.84 Million in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 738,084 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,842,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 4,878.7% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 753,181 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after buying an additional 738,053 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $339,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,862,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $304,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224,455 shares during the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 1,422.9% in the 4th quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 799,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 747,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 183.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,342,959 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Kinross Gold from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Kinross Gold stock opened at $14.34 on Thursday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $15.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 18.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

