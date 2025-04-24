Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $7.33 Million in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 242,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,334,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of CECO Environmental as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,648,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,839,000 after buying an additional 9,023 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in CECO Environmental by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,033,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,251,000 after acquiring an additional 23,239 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in CECO Environmental by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 915,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,667,000 after acquiring an additional 195,425 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CECO Environmental by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 584,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,676,000 after purchasing an additional 204,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.
CECO Environmental Trading Down 0.3 %
CECO stock opened at $18.71 on Thursday. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $35.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day moving average is $26.67. The company has a market capitalization of $658.91 million, a PE ratio of 56.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CECO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on CECO Environmental from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.
Insider Transactions at CECO Environmental
In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $25,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,992.55. This trade represents a 0.49 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter K. Johansson sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $513,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,248. This represents a 26.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.
CECO Environmental Profile
CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.
