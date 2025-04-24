Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $7.33 Million in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 242,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,334,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of CECO Environmental as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,648,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,839,000 after buying an additional 9,023 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in CECO Environmental by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,033,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,251,000 after acquiring an additional 23,239 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in CECO Environmental by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 915,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,667,000 after acquiring an additional 195,425 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CECO Environmental by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 584,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,676,000 after purchasing an additional 204,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

CECO stock opened at $18.71 on Thursday. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $35.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day moving average is $26.67. The company has a market capitalization of $658.91 million, a PE ratio of 56.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $158.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.09 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CECO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on CECO Environmental from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $25,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,992.55. This trade represents a 0.49 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter K. Johansson sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $513,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,248. This represents a 26.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

