Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $7.35 Million in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 152,087 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,349,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,847,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $185,903,000 after acquiring an additional 572,093 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vicor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,529,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $122,223,000 after purchasing an additional 18,893 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor during the fourth quarter worth $79,889,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vicor by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,094,000 after buying an additional 33,696 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 213,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,314,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vicor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VICR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Vicor Stock Performance

VICR opened at $47.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.83 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.99. Vicor Co. has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $65.70.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Vicor had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $96.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.03 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vicor

In related news, CAO Quentin A. Fendelet sold 440 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $27,152.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $113,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,642 shares of company stock worth $477,070. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vicor

(Free Report)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.