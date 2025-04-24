Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $7.46 Million in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 72,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 528.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTRS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.83.

Northern Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

NTRS stock opened at $90.60 on Thursday. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $79.68 and a one year high of $114.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.71.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 13.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jason J. Tyler sold 2,237 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $252,042.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,585,448.83. This trade represents a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Cherecwich sold 26,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total transaction of $2,936,191.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,202.96. This represents a 49.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,211. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.