Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $6.58 Million Investment in Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 875,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,577,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 2.92% of Profound Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PROF. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Profound Medical by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,652,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,411,000 after purchasing an additional 185,284 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 896,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after buying an additional 149,445 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Profound Medical by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Profound Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Profound Medical by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 182,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 80,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Profound Medical from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Profound Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ:PROF opened at $4.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.68. Profound Medical Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.96.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.11. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 85.22% and a negative net margin of 349.41%. The business had revenue of $4.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

