Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $6.68 Million Investment in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 180,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $6,683,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of AllianceBernstein at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in AllianceBernstein by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 19,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 19.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AB shares. Barclays increased their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $37.50 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

AllianceBernstein Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:AB opened at $36.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.01. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $41.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.97.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.18. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 9.46%. Equities analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.90%.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

