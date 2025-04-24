Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $7.41 Million Investment in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 305,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,405,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 2.08% of Franklin Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 1,507.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 929,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,557,000 after purchasing an additional 871,596 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,371,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,813,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 274.5% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 801,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,445,000 after acquiring an additional 587,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,549,000.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

FLBL stock opened at $23.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.18. Franklin Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $24.49.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

