Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 208,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of Axalta Coating Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXTA. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $31.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.01. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $41.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Troy D. Weaver sold 10,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $392,869.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,180.85. This trade represents a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. BNP Paribas raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.36.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

