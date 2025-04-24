Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,182 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,818,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of Paylocity at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Paylocity by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 489.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 26,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.91, for a total transaction of $5,116,777.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 420,000 shares in the company, valued at $81,862,200. The trade was a 5.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paylocity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $184.33 on Thursday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $129.94 and a one year high of $223.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.60). Paylocity had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 22.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PCTY shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on Paylocity from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $254.00 price target (up from $212.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PCTY

Paylocity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.