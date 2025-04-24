Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 73,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,453,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 4,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $451,750.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,107,020.31. This represents a 9.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 3,823 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total value of $408,564.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,290.22. This trade represents a 10.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

NYSE:SKY opened at $82.81 on Thursday. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12 month low of $64.82 and a 12 month high of $116.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.70.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SKY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Skyline Champion from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

