Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 272,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,698,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in TriMas by 341.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 53,203 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of TriMas by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 11,125 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas during the 4th quarter worth $29,160,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in TriMas by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 605,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,889,000 after purchasing an additional 22,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRS opened at $20.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. TriMas Co. has a twelve month low of $19.33 and a twelve month high of $28.51. The company has a market cap of $854.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. TriMas’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of TriMas in a report on Friday, February 28th.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $49,993.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,531.52. The trade was a 7.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Fielkow bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.78 per share, for a total transaction of $51,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,013 shares in the company, valued at $228,850.14. This trade represents a 29.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 806,246 shares of company stock worth $19,338,213 in the last ninety days. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

