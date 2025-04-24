Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 124,903 JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 124,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,132,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,304,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,150 shares during the period. Kelly Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,795,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,657,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 748,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,741,000 after purchasing an additional 111,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,091,000.

BBIN stock opened at $62.22 on Thursday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $54.47 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.32 and its 200 day moving average is $59.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.82.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

