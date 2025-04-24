Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 164,631 Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 164,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,181,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of POR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,913,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,651,000 after acquiring an additional 572,531 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Portland General Electric by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,333,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,403,000 after purchasing an additional 93,903 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,710,000 after buying an additional 47,172 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,200,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,968,000 after buying an additional 271,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,831,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,906,000 after acquiring an additional 123,223 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Portland General Electric

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 1,375 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total transaction of $56,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,587.20. This trade represents a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin Felton sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $79,371.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,430.92. This represents a 5.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,795 shares of company stock valued at $159,946 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.89.

Portland General Electric Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:POR opened at $43.29 on Thursday. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $49.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.49.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.17 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 9.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 66.45%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

