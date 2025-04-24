Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 341,475 Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 341,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,792,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Liberty Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 257.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 604.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Liberty Energy by 176.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Energy

In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 717,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,868,218.48. The trade was a 1.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE LBRT opened at $12.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.18. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average of $17.45.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $977.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on LBRT. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Liberty Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Liberty Energy in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Liberty Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.05.

View Our Latest Research Report on LBRT

Liberty Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.