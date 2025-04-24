Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 91,610 Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 91,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,968,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ONEQ. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gimbal Financial raised its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Gimbal Financial now owns 86,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF stock opened at $65.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 1-year low of $58.12 and a 1-year high of $79.75.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Announces Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.091 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

