Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $6.46 Million Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 379,092 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter worth $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 120,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 29,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 17,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Buy”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:DB opened at $24.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $25.33. The company has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.49.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 3.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.5122 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s previous annual dividend of $0.33. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

(Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.