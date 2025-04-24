Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $6.46 Million Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 128,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,455,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of First Industrial Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 96.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 13,922 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 42.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 193,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 58,088 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,463,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,354,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,798,000 after buying an additional 747,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FR shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays restated a “cautious” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.15.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

FR stock opened at $47.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.38 and a 200-day moving average of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.07. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.31 and a 12-month high of $58.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $177.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.98 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 42.94% and a return on equity of 10.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.445 dividend. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.12%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.