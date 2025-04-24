Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $6.50 Million Position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 320,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUST. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC grew its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 40,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 104,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter.
Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance
MUST stock opened at $19.72 on Thursday. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $20.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day moving average is $20.37.
Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Company Profile
The Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with fixed-weight exposure to multiple sectors of the US municipal bond market. Each sector is market-value weighted. MUST was launched on Oct 10, 2018 and is managed by Columbia.
