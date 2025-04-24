Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $6.68 Million Position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 179,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 240,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 63,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 9,095 shares in the last quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 212,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,908,000 after buying an additional 13,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 375.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 29,652 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ALTL opened at $33.62 on Thursday. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $40.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.05. The company has a market capitalization of $127.76 million, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.94.

About Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

