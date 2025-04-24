Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 319,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,598,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Embecta by 175.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Embecta during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Embecta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Embecta in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Embecta by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Mizuho initiated coverage on Embecta in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Milton Mayo Morris sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $50,778.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,858.54. This trade represents a 7.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Embecta Stock Up 0.2 %

Embecta stock opened at $11.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.83. The stock has a market cap of $653.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.23. Embecta Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $21.48.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.20. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 5.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Embecta Corp. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Embecta Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

