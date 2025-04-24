Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 492,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,613,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.20% of Oscar Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Potentia Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.21.

Oscar Health Stock Performance

NYSE OSCR opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -600.20 and a beta of 1.75. Oscar Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average of $14.93.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.07). Oscar Health had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 2.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

