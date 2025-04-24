Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 344,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,830,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of SoundHound AI at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,432,000. Oriental Harbor Investment Fund bought a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,964,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 9.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,529,000 after purchasing an additional 602,311 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on SOUN shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on SoundHound AI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded SoundHound AI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

SoundHound AI Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOUN opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.94. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $24.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 2.73.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $34.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 163.58% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SoundHound AI news, VP Majid Emami sold 28,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $281,080.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 669,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,631,356.60. This represents a 4.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 3,333 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $33,596.64. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 765,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,716,582.72. This represents a 0.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 500,565 shares of company stock worth $4,999,726 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

