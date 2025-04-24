Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,569,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SLYV opened at $71.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.82 and a 200-day moving average of $85.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.07. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $96.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

