Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 170,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,158,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 1.58% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kercheville Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 337.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 31,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 23,953 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 625.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,512 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Stock Down 1.4 %

TYG opened at $38.40 on Thursday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $30.73 and a twelve month high of $48.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.75.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

