Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.48 per share and revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.23). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 3.24%. On average, analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America to post $23 EPS for the current fiscal year and $25 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:RGA opened at $189.13 on Thursday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $159.25 and a 1-year high of $233.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.98 and a 200 day moving average of $208.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RGA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $252.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.15.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

