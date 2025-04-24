Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 17,500 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Essent Group by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Trading Up 0.4 %

ESNT opened at $55.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $51.61 and a 1 year high of $65.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.87.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.09). Essent Group had a net margin of 58.69% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ESNT. Barclays downgraded shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essent Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.71.

Essent Group Profile

(Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

