Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 1,800 Shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.46% of Valhi worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valhi by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 14,091 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Valhi by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valhi by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valhi by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 16,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Valhi by 276.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. 3.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valhi alerts:

Valhi Price Performance

Shares of Valhi stock opened at $16.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Valhi, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.13 and a 1-year high of $41.75.

Valhi Announces Dividend

Valhi ( NYSE:VHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $480.90 million during the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 4.29%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Valhi’s payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

Valhi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company’s Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.