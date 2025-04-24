Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 29,500 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,995,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $90.39 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.31 and a 52-week high of $107.14. The company has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.41 and a 200-day moving average of $99.03.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Can IBM’s Q1 Earnings Spark a Breakout for the Stock?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 Flashed Death Crosses—Should You Worry?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Fundamentally Sound, These 5 Stocks Sold Off Anyway
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.