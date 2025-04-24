Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) by 119.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 670,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,111 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.10% of Sasol worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 792,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 68,978 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Sasol by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 659,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 38,029 shares during the period. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new stake in Sasol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,674,000. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Sasol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Sasol by 263.9% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 93,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 67,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Sasol Price Performance

Sasol stock opened at $3.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.83. Sasol Limited has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.72.

Sasol Profile

Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.

