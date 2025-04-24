Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IMXI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in International Money Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,098,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in International Money Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,440,000. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Money Express by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,132,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,582,000 after acquiring an additional 209,711 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,516,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in International Money Express by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 644,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,429,000 after buying an additional 87,521 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMXI has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Money Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

NASDAQ IMXI opened at $12.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.41 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.01. International Money Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $22.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

