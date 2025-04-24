Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 117,700 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 616.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 700.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 201.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $22.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.95. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $25.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.95.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Increases Dividend

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

