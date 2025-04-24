Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 52,400 Shares of Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Free Report) by 187.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of Life360 worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Life360 in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Life360 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Life360 by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Life360 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Life360 during the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Life360

In other Life360 news, Director Charles J. Prober sold 50,000 shares of Life360 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $2,076,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,847.84. This trade represents a 32.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Susan L. Stick sold 2,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $118,749.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 86,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,524.16. This trade represents a 3.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,314 shares of company stock valued at $7,029,291 in the last ninety days.

Life360 Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LIF opened at $38.36 on Thursday. Life360, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $52.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.70.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Life360 had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $115.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.39 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Life360 from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised Life360 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.38.

Life360 Profile

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

