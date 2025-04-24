Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,610 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.08% of First Northwest Bancorp worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 60.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 47,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 15,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in First Northwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Northwest Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FNWB stock opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. First Northwest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The firm has a market cap of $96.30 million, a P/E ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.52.

First Northwest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.38). First Northwest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Northwest Bancorp will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on First Northwest Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

