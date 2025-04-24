Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Position in LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,946 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.01% of LENSAR worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of LENSAR by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 489,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 45,920 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LENSAR by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of LENSAR by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 39,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of LENSAR by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 26,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in LENSAR during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. 40.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LENSAR alerts:

LENSAR Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNSR opened at $13.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.16 million, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 0.56. LENSAR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $17.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LENSAR ( NASDAQ:LNSR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $16.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 million. LENSAR had a negative net margin of 34.03% and a negative return on equity of 49.02%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LNSR shares. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of LENSAR in a report on Monday, March 24th. BTIG Research lowered LENSAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LNSR

About LENSAR

(Free Report)

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. It offers LENSAR Laser System that incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LENSAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LENSAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.