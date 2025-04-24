Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.92 Million Stock Position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) by 98.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 321,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AIV. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Apartment Investment and Management Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of AIV opened at $7.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.63. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $9.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.
About Apartment Investment and Management
Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
