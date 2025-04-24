Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.92 Million Stock Position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) by 98.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 321,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AIV. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AIV opened at $7.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.63. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $9.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apartment Investment and Management ( NYSE:AIV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $54.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.11 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 68.04% and a negative net margin of 119.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Apartment Investment and Management

About Apartment Investment and Management

(Free Report)

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.