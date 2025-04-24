Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,489 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.46% of Perma-Pipe International worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Perma-Pipe International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Perma-Pipe International during the 4th quarter valued at $474,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Perma-Pipe International in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 189.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 29,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 19,202 shares in the last quarter. 28.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perma-Pipe International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PPIH opened at $11.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average of $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.94. Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $17.58. The firm has a market cap of $94.60 million, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.11.

Perma-Pipe International Company Profile

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

