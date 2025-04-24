Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.98 Million Position in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.63% of Sensus Healthcare worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. 25.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Sensus Healthcare from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Sensus Healthcare Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SRTS opened at $4.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.37. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $9.33. The company has a market cap of $77.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

