Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.98 Million Stock Position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 61.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 97,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,937,000 after purchasing an additional 468,058 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,859,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CNA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,129,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in CNA Financial by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 363,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,577,000 after buying an additional 97,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 276.3% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 82,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 60,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on CNA Financial from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Insider Activity

In other CNA Financial news, CAO Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 12,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $637,338.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,524.72. The trade was a 14.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Dino Robusto sold 6,250 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $305,375.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 720,442 shares in the company, valued at $35,200,796.12. This represents a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,491 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,838. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNA Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CNA opened at $48.24 on Thursday. CNA Financial Co. has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $52.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.47.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 6.72%. Analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 52.27%.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Featured Stories

