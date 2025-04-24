Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 714,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.30% of Aurora Cannabis worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACB. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 2.7% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,344,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after buying an additional 34,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Aurora Cannabis Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $247.34 million, a P/E ratio of 88.02 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.72. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $9.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. Aurora Cannabis had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 0.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

