Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.09 Million Stake in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 831,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in SelectQuote during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SelectQuote by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 8,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLQT opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.86 million, a P/E ratio of -35.56 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36. SelectQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $6.86.

SelectQuote ( NYSE:SLQT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.21. SelectQuote had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. Research analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SelectQuote news, insider Sarah Taylor Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343.04. This represents a 97.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Noble Financial upgraded shares of SelectQuote to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

