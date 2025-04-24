Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.11 Million Position in BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 329,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in BrainsWay were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 9,149 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in BrainsWay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BrainsWay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. 30.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of BrainsWay in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

BWAY opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.91 and a beta of 1.17. BrainsWay Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $11.79.

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

