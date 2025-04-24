Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.12 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,391,000 after buying an additional 22,940 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TCAF opened at $30.94 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $34.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.27.

About T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

