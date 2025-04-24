Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $3.11 Million in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 64,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period.

SPHD opened at $47.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.72. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $43.08 and a 52 week high of $51.89.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

