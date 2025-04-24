Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $3.27 Million in TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 106,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWFG. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in TWFG during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,122,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TWFG in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,699,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of TWFG by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,011,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,146,000 after purchasing an additional 71,106 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of TWFG by 199.0% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 99,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 65,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TWFG by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 616,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,000,000 after purchasing an additional 32,382 shares during the last quarter.
TWFG Stock Performance
NASDAQ TWFG opened at $33.37 on Thursday. TWFG, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 122.61, a current ratio of 122.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day moving average of $30.73.
About TWFG
TWFG, Inc operates an independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance products in the United States. Its personal and commercial insurance products include auto, home, renters, life, health, motorcycle, umbrella, boat, recreational vehicle, flood, wind, event, luxury item, general liability, property, business auto, workers’ compensation, business owner policy, and professional liability insurance products, as well as commercial bonds and group benefits.
