Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 89.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in H&R Block by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in H&R Block by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at H&R Block

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 53,810 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total transaction of $3,405,096.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 844,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,458,311.20. The trade was a 5.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE HRB opened at $59.36 on Thursday. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $45.87 and a one year high of $68.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.25. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.39.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($0.14). H&R Block had a net margin of 14.71% and a negative return on equity of 179.15%. Research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

