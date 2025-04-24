Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.14% of Alpha Pro Tech worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Alpha Pro Tech Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APT opened at $4.33 on Thursday. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $6.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.27. The company has a market cap of $47.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.33.

Get Alpha Pro Tech alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alpha Pro Tech in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Alpha Pro Tech

(Free Report)

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.