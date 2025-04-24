Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.14% of Alpha Pro Tech worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Alpha Pro Tech Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:APT opened at $4.33 on Thursday. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $6.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.27. The company has a market cap of $47.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.33.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alpha Pro Tech in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Alpha Pro Tech
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha Pro Tech
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Can IBM’s Q1 Earnings Spark a Breakout for the Stock?
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 Flashed Death Crosses—Should You Worry?
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Fundamentally Sound, These 5 Stocks Sold Off Anyway
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.