Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK stock opened at $240.16 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $214.77 and a 52 week high of $304.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.99. The firm has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.18.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

