Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 157,897 Shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Free Report) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,897 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.23% of Backblaze worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Backblaze by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Backblaze in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Backblaze during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Backblaze by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BLZE opened at $4.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $248.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.24. Backblaze, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLZE. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Backblaze from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Backblaze in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Backblaze from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

